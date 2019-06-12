Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique's perilous street market meds

with EURONEWS

Mozambique

Drugs banned by the World Health Organization and antibiotics, paracetamol or malaria medication share a selling bank in Mozambique’s information markets with classic African foods to cure, for example, dislikes of love.

Without storage, shipping, handling or administration rules, products are exposed to the sun, rain and dust.

Most drugs have been diverted from the national health system through schemes involving state officials, police said.

Those who prevail in these practices, do so very discreetly.

Mateus Mindu is spokesman for the Manica Police Command.

“Those who prevail in these practices, do so very discreetly. When they realize the police presence, they flee, but we have the information of some agents infiltrated”, Mindu said.

Medicines that were to be delivered free of charge or at reduced rates may end up in Chimoio’s informal markets such as 38 millimeters or Fair.

Sellers, without knowledge or training use improvised spaces to apply injections without the slightest notion of dosages.

