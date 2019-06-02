Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Boat with rescued migrants blocked from Tunisia

Boat with rescued migrants blocked from Tunisia

Tunisia

An Egyptian boat that rescued 75 migrants in international waters was blocked Saturday evening off the Tunisian coast, the authorities claim not to have the logistics to welcome these new migrants, according to the captain of the boat and a Tunisian NGO.

The ship, a tanker-towboat serving an offshore oil platform from Tunisia, passed a boat with a broken engine on Friday morning, carrying 75 migrants.

In the absence of rescue intervention, as the weather deteriorated, the tug brought the migrants on board and headed for the port of Zarzis in southern Tunisia.

In the absence of rescue intervention, as the weather deteriorated, the tug brought the migrants on board and headed for the port of Zarzis in southern Tunisia.

But since Friday evening, the Tunisian authorities have been denying the boat access to the port, said the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), a Tunisian NGO

According to the NGO, the migrants —64 Bangladeshis, nine Egyptians, one Moroccan and one Sudanese – departed from western Libya.

The NGO further said that the regional governor is demanding government support before accepting the migrants citing the increase in new arrivals from neighbouring Libya in recent months.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..