Sudan protesters reject appeal by Transitional Council over sit-in

Defiant Sudanese protesters have rejected an appeal by the Transitional Military Council to discontinue sit-ins.

The protesters on Thursday continued their sit-in after two days of a general strike nationwide.

“The sit-in here is aimed at lobbying for a national unity government. When the government says that the sit-in causes harm to the people, it is a procrastination so as not to meet the demands of the demonstrators to form a government,” said protester, Abduk Aziz Issawy.

We would like to have a civil society that would have guaranteed our rights to a decent living in a state of citizenship and rights.

The Transitional Military Council in a statement on Thursday night said the sit-in threatens public security following reports of incidents.

It said the ‘‘police will act by law to ensure the safety of citizens and to control acts of anarchy.’‘

Meanwhile, hundreds of women marched to the Sudanese military headquaters in Khartoum after calls by protest leaders.

“We would like to have a civil society that would have guaranteed our rights to a decent living in a state of citizenship and rights”, Nada Hashim said.

Protest leaders have made fresh calls for a demonstration against military rulers to hand over power to a civilian government.

AFP