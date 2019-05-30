Libya's National electricity company battles to keep lights on

In war-torn Libya, electricians struggle to power homes and businesses.

In recent times, conflict in the capital Tripoli, has had adverse effects on the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL).

“We are talking about the southern line of the Al-Hadaba area, which got damaged yesterday. This line is, of course, very important to the public network. We’ve fixed the line wire, which means cutting the wires so that electricity is restored’‘, said Mohamad Abdallah, Human Resources Director of GECOL.

Several properties belonging to the company are damaged due to fightings. And this is not only taking a toll on the company’s resources. Residents suffer the most.

“We were able to limit the damage on many sites during the first period, and we have a daily report issued by the maintenance departments present on the sites of the clashes. Honestly, the damage is substantial”, said Executive Director of GECOL, Ayad al-Guenedi.

Libya has been experiencing political, economic and social crisis since the fall and subsequent death of long time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Recently, forces loyal to eastern Commander Khalifa Haftar have been clashing with the Tripoli-based government over control of the city.

The International Community has condemned the move and reiterated calls for an election to get the North African nation out of the current crisis.

AFP