South Africans react to De Lille's inclusion to Ramaphosa's cabinet

South Africa

Reactions to cabinet

South Africans took to social media to react to the announcement of the cabinet, with many congratulating GOOD’s Patricia De Lille.

The former Cape Town mayor quit the opposition Democratic Alliance party last year, and formed the GOOD party to contest the national elections.

Having won two seats in the National Assembly, De Lille has bow been appointed Public Works and Infrastructure minister.

Gender-parity cabinet

Ramaphosa announced an inclusive cabinet that he said made history as the first with 50% female appointees.

The president also said age had been considered to enable the government that reflects the youthful nature of South Africa’s populace.

Ramaphosa retained Tito Mboweni as finance minister and David Mabuza as deputy president.

  • Angie Motshekga , Minister of Basic Education
  • Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Communications minister
  • Thulas Nxesi , Minister of Employment and Labour
  • Ronald Lamola, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister
  • Patricia De Lille of the GOOD party, Public Works and Infrastructure minister
  • Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
  • Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
  • Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs
  • Zwelini Mkhize, Minister of Health
  • Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Co-operative Governance & Traditional Affairs
  • Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development

Ramaphosa’s reconfigured govt

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa says ministries have been merged to reduce portfolios from 36 to 28, as part of his pledge to have a lean and efficient government.

“It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources.”

Some of the merged ministries include;

  • Higher Education + Science & Technology
  • Trade & Industry + Economic Development
  • Land Reform + Agriculture and Rural development
  • Human Settlements + Water and Sanitation
  • Arts, Culture + Sports and Recreation
SUGGESTED READING: South Africa’s Ramaphosa pledges leaner cabinet ahead of election

Consultations before announcement

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa is still holding consultative meetings ahead of a much anticipated announcement of his cabinet on Wednesday evening.

The presidency had said Ramaphosa would announce a new cabinet at 8:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), two weeks after the ANC saw its majority cut in national elections.

Ramaphosa’s narrow victory in an ANC leadership election in late 2017, when he replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma, is seen as continuing to constrain his ability to push through reforms as factions inside the party jostle for influence.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce a smaller cabinet, with several appointments, notably to the finance, energy and mining ministries and the deputy presidency — likely to be closely scrutinised.

REUTERS

