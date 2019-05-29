South Africans react to De Lille's inclusion to Ramaphosa's cabinet

South Africa
Reactions to cabinet
South Africans took to social media to react to the announcement of the cabinet, with many congratulating GOOD’s Patricia De Lille.
The former Cape Town mayor quit the opposition Democratic Alliance party last year, and formed the GOOD party to contest the national elections.
Having won two seats in the National Assembly, De Lille has bow been appointed Public Works and Infrastructure minister.
Bravo South Africa. I hope you inspire other governments to follow suit. Great example for the continent that needs more women representation in cabinet. #Leadership https://t.co/edU21zD39W— Evelyn Namara (@enamara) 29 mai 2019
— Tebogo Tjale (@ttjale01) 29 mai 2019
CyrilRamaphosaagain proving to be a political delinquent appointing another political delinquent in #PravinGordhan... Chapter 9 institution in #PublicProtector has being ridiculed by the president himself... MYANC has no respect to the constitution #CabinetAnnouncement
Ms— Zaheera Motala (ZaheeraMotala) 29 mai 2019
LindiweSisuluSA, congratulations on your appointment in the new cabinet. I really wanted to serve under your guidance but I believe you are capable of incredible things no matter what position you hold. Stay amazing! ❤️ #CabinetAnnouncement ?? pic.twitter.com/Bx4COpmXLI
#CabinetAnnouncement My top ups are Patricia De Lille, Angie Motshekga, Blade Nzimande, Zweli Mkhize. My downs are Pravin Ghordhan, Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula and Tito Mboweni. Otherwise no stress we forge foward as a country. ?— Mind Leverage (@hlabane_g) 29 mai 2019
Gender-parity cabinet
Ramaphosa announced an inclusive cabinet that he said made history as the first with 50% female appointees.
The president also said age had been considered to enable the government that reflects the youthful nature of South Africa’s populace.
Ramaphosa retained Tito Mboweni as finance minister and David Mabuza as deputy president.
- Angie Motshekga , Minister of Basic Education
- Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Communications minister
- Thulas Nxesi , Minister of Employment and Labour
- Ronald Lamola, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister
- Patricia De Lille of the GOOD party, Public Works and Infrastructure minister
- Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
- Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
- Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs
- Zwelini Mkhize, Minister of Health
- Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Co-operative Governance & Traditional Affairs
- Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development
Ramaphosa’s reconfigured govt
South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa says ministries have been merged to reduce portfolios from 36 to 28, as part of his pledge to have a lean and efficient government.
“It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources.”
Some of the merged ministries include;
- Higher Education + Science & Technology
- Trade & Industry + Economic Development
- Land Reform + Agriculture and Rural development
- Human Settlements + Water and Sanitation
- Arts, Culture + Sports and Recreation
Consultations before announcement
South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa is still holding consultative meetings ahead of a much anticipated announcement of his cabinet on Wednesday evening.
The presidency had said Ramaphosa would announce a new cabinet at 8:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), two weeks after the ANC saw its majority cut in national elections.
Ramaphosa’s narrow victory in an ANC leadership election in late 2017, when he replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma, is seen as continuing to constrain his ability to push through reforms as factions inside the party jostle for influence.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce a smaller cabinet, with several appointments, notably to the finance, energy and mining ministries and the deputy presidency — likely to be closely scrutinised.
REUTERS
