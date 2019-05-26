Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan's Military Council leader meets with Egyptian President

Sudan's Military Council leader meets with Egyptian President

Egypt

Sudan’s military chief currently ruling the nation met with Egyptian President on Saturday on his first trip abroad since military assisted the public in the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir.

There has been no information on Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. But Sudan’s opposition and protest groups who have warned Egypt not to interfere in their politics are closely following the developments. So far Al Sisi has expressed his support to stabilizing Sudan.

Sudan’s army set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country before proceeding with the election of a civilian ruler. However sudan’s protesters are wary of following Egypt’s steps since the army chief is meeting a president that is a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country’s last leader.

However sudan's protesters are wary of following Egypt's steps since the army chief is meeting a president that is a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country's last leader.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..