Madagascar legislators indicted in bribery scandal [Morning Call]

Madagascar’s anti-corruption agency has begun legal action against more than half of the country’s parliamentary deputies who are suspected of taking bribes. After a year-long inquiry, a dossier on 79 MPs was sent to the prosecutor’s office “to begin legal action against the accused”.
So what are they are really accused of? And what does their indictment mean?
