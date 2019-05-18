Ethiopian Airlines urges Boeing to implement safety recommendations

Ethiopian Airlines on Friday accused American plane manufacturer Boeing of attempting to divert the public’s attention away from flaws in the 737 MAX model crafts, rather than implementing recommendations of a preliminary investigation report.

Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide over safety concerns following the Ethiopian crash in March that killed 157 people.

Boeing said on Thursday it was in the process of submitting a plan on pilot training to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval, as it seeks clearance for the ungrounding of the fast-selling model.

Any effort that is being made to divert public attention from the flight control system problem of the airplane is a futile exercise.

Ethiopian’s concerns

Ethiopian's concerns

