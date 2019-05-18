Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopian Airlines urges Boeing to implement safety recommendations

Ethiopian Airlines urges Boeing to implement safety recommendations
Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airlines on Friday accused American plane manufacturer Boeing of attempting to divert the public’s attention away from flaws in the 737 MAX model crafts, rather than implementing recommendations of a preliminary investigation report.

Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide over safety concerns following the Ethiopian crash in March that killed 157 people.

Boeing said on Thursday it was in the process of submitting a plan on pilot training to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval, as it seeks clearance for the ungrounding of the fast-selling model.

Any effort that is being made to divert public attention from the flight control system problem of the airplane is a futile exercise.

Ethiopian’s concerns

In a statement issued on its MAX planes’ flight control system.

READ MORE: Ethiopian crew ‘did everything right’ before crash – Preliminary report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..