Tunisia poised to diversify its tourism

Tunisia expects to receive 9 million tourists in 2019

2 million people had visited the country as of May 10, 24% up from last year.

The North African country wants to further diversify its tourism. The country, which attained the 2 million visitor mark on May 10, is targeting 9 million tourists by the end of this year.

Zambia delays receiving a loan

Zambia delays receipt of $2.6 billion loan for investments in several sectors, in a bit to cut down on its debt considered very high.

With a budget deficit of 7.5% of its gross domestic product in 2018, Zambia is now one of Africa’s most indebted economies.

The country whose external debt stood at more than $10 billion at the end of the first quarter of this year is delaying the receipt of a new loan of $2.6 billion.