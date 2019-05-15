Video: Burkina Faso president vows to defeat extremist groups

Burkina Faso
President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré‘s remarks came after a spate of attacks targeting Christian worshippers.
Burkina has suffered from increasingly frequent and deadly attacks attributed to a number of jihadist groups.
The country’s security situation has continued to deteriorate since 2015. Despite the presence of French toops on Burkina soil, extremist groups have continued to stage attacks targeting military and civilian installations.
