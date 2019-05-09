Gambia signs oil deal with BP [Business Africa]

The Gambian government has said it had signed a contract with BP to explore oil and gas off its coast. The government of President Adama Barrow is trying to build up Gambia’s oil and gas sector as a way of reviving an economy gutted by more than two decades of autocratic rule under former President Yahya Jammeh. In a brief statement, Barrow’s office said he had met BP representatives at the presidential palace. But they gave no further details.

We speak to Momodou Sabally, an economist and a former Minister under Yahya Jammehs’ regime who’s based in Banjul to know the essence of this new deal to the tiny West African nation.