Cyclone Kenneth leaves trail of devastation in northern Mozambique

Thousands of people are still living in tents after the devastating Cyclone Kenneth swept through Ibo Island in northern Mozambique.

The cyclone that hit the region on April 25 has already killed 41 people and damaged tens of thousands of homes, including hospitals.

“My house was damaged by the cyclone. The bed, mattress and plates are gone. Life is hard. I have nowhere to live”, a local resident said.

“The hospital’s computers are all broken. Much of the medical equipment was soaked in water. The drugs are also wet, only a small part is still usable”, a nurse at the Ido hospital said.

More than 4,000 people have been left homeless after the disaster and 1,500 of them are still living in five temporary camps in the region.

Local fishing, the main source of income on the island, was also affected. Most fishermen stopped fishing because the wind destroyed their boats and equipment.

Reuters