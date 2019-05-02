Morocco: Trial for alleged Scandinavian killers adjourned

The murder trial of two Scandinavian tourists opened in Morocco on Thursday at a court in Salé, in the north-west.

Twenty-four suspects are accused of killing Louisa Jespersen and Maren Ueland in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains on December 17.

The opening hearing was however postponed until May 16 after defense lawyers requested more time to examine the case.

“This hearing is just a way to identify the accused and confirm a fair trial. It is a hearing to know the lawyers of the other parties, and if one of the accused wishes to benefit from the legal aid or need a power of attorney,” said Khalid Elfataoui, the attorney of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen’s parents.

The defenders also face other charges including promoting terrorism, forming a terrorist cell and premeditated murder.

Security officials say the main suspects had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, although investigators believe there was no contact made with jihadist groups in Syria or Iraq.

The two victims had their throats slit before they were beheaded at an isolated site near a popular tourist spot.

The nature lovers had travelled together to Morocco for their Chritsmas holidays when they met their untimely death.