Factions of labour unions clash in Guinea [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
As the world marked international day for Labour on Wednesday the 1st of May, an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers, celebrations in Guinea were marred by violent attacks.
Clashes erupted between union groups of UFCG and SLECG at the Conakry People’s Palace venue for the May Day parade.
Go to video
South African labour unions kick against plan to split state power firm Eskom
Go to video
South Africa's largest trade union plans nationwide strike over large-scale layoffs
Go to video
Zimbabwe gov't, unions in talks to avoid nationwide strike
05:18
Setting the record straight on Zimbabwe's oil [Business]
00:50
Nigerian trade unions threaten to resume strike over minimum wage
00:48
Nigeria trade union suspends strike