DRC president Tshisekedi's unbuttoned suits: Style or sly? [Photos]

Democratic Republic Of Congo
President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, has been busy trying to set the country on a new path since taking over as president earlier this year.
He has been on a national tour that has seen him commissioning key infrastructure projects and meeting ordinary Congolese.
Tshisekedi’s love for Chairman Mao like suits has been emphasized in the last few weeks but Africanews has keenly observed that his last button is usually opened. We have picked three instances in April that his last button has been left open.
April 23 – Kisangani, Tshopo province
#RDC— Présidence RDC ?ﾟﾇﾩ (@Presidence_RDC) April 23, 2019
Le Président de la République S.E. Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi communie avec la population de Kisangani, venue nombreuse à l’aéroport international de Bangboka, lui temoigner son attachement. pic.twitter.com/V0fmUqT0IF
April 14 – Goma, North Kivu province
#RDC— Présidence RDC ?ﾟﾇﾩ (@Presidence_RDC) April 14, 2019
Arrivée du Chef de l’Etat, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi à Goma / Nord-Kivu, dimanche 14 avril 2019 dans la soirée.
Sous une pluie fine, tout Goma s’est mobilisé pour accueillir le Président de la République. pic.twitter.com/7AhkcLXMJQ
Lubumbashi, Katanga province
#RDC— Présidence RDC ?ﾟﾇﾩ (@Presidence_RDC) April 12, 2019
Arrivée du Président de la République S.E. Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi à #Lubumbashi dans le Haut-Katanga.
Aéroport international de la #Loano pic.twitter.com/fDjgSofGpy
Go to video
Celebrating African First Ladies: Gabon's Sylvia Bongo Ondimba
09:11
Nigeria's modern style ensemble brand [Business Africa]
Go to video
DR Congo president: 142 missing, 13 dead in Lake Kivu boat accident
Go to video
Global fashion brands accused of exploiting, abusing workers in Ethiopia
01:06
Tshisekedi calls on locals to trust health workers during crisis
Go to video
Boat mishap on DRC's Lake Kivu claims lives, '150 missing'