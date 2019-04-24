Welcome to Africanews

DRC president Tshisekedi's unbuttoned suits: Style or sly? [Photos]

Democratic Republic Of Congo

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, has been busy trying to set the country on a new path since taking over as president earlier this year.

He has been on a national tour that has seen him commissioning key infrastructure projects and meeting ordinary Congolese.

Tshisekedi’s love for Chairman Mao like suits has been emphasized in the last few weeks but Africanews has keenly observed that his last button is usually opened. We have picked three instances in April that his last button has been left open.

April 23 – Kisangani, Tshopo province

April 14 – Goma, North Kivu province

Lubumbashi, Katanga province

