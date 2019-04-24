DRC president Tshisekedi's unbuttoned suits: Style or sly? [Photos]

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, has been busy trying to set the country on a new path since taking over as president earlier this year.

He has been on a national tour that has seen him commissioning key infrastructure projects and meeting ordinary Congolese.

Tshisekedi’s love for Chairman Mao like suits has been emphasized in the last few weeks but Africanews has keenly observed that his last button is usually opened. We have picked three instances in April that his last button has been left open.

April 23 – Kisangani, Tshopo province

#RDC

Le Président de la République S.E. Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi communie avec la population de Kisangani, venue nombreuse à l’aéroport international de Bangboka, lui temoigner son attachement. pic.twitter.com/V0fmUqT0IF — Présidence RDC ?￰ﾟﾇﾩ (@Presidence_RDC) April 23, 2019

April 14 – Goma, North Kivu province

#RDC

Arrivée du Chef de l’Etat, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi à Goma / Nord-Kivu, dimanche 14 avril 2019 dans la soirée.

Sous une pluie fine, tout Goma s’est mobilisé pour accueillir le Président de la République. pic.twitter.com/7AhkcLXMJQ — Présidence RDC ?￰ﾟﾇﾩ (@Presidence_RDC) April 14, 2019

Lubumbashi, Katanga province