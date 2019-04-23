Welcome to Africanews

Video: Protestors defy orders to end sit-in at Sudan army headquarters

Sudan

Sudanese demonstrators snubbed calls by the country’s military rulers to end their sit-in protest at the defence ministry headquarters. They instead stepped up demands for a civilian transition.

Talks between the protestors and the military on returning Sudan to civilian rule collapsed on Sunday without a deal. On Tuesday more people traveled to Khartoum to join the protests.

