Video: Protestors defy orders to end sit-in at Sudan army headquarters

Sudan
Sudanese demonstrators snubbed calls by the country’s military rulers to end their sit-in protest at the defence ministry headquarters. They instead stepped up demands for a civilian transition.
Talks between the protestors and the military on returning Sudan to civilian rule collapsed on Sunday without a deal. On Tuesday more people traveled to Khartoum to join the protests.
