Ousted Sudan president transferred to maximum security prison

news
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred from a holding facility into jail, multiple reports have confirmed.
He was forced out of power a little over a week ago by the military on the back of massive protests. The Transitional Military Council, TMC, confirmed his arrest days after his ouster.
The Reuters news agency reports that he is being held in the capital Khartoum at the Kobar maximum security prison. They added that he is being held in solitary confinement under tight security.
