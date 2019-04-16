Ivorian Catholics have joined the world to empathize with France following the destruction of its famous and historic Notre-Dame Cathedral on Monday.

France has received overwhelming support from around the world after the fire outbreak.

“It is with great sadness that we have heard this news since yesterday on international radio stations. I think it is not only a real loss for the whole French community but also for the whole Catholic community worldwide,” said samuel Amani, Librarian.

“It’s really with a lot of sadness that Ifoundout this morning on social media. And I really don’t know the causes of this fire, but it’s really very sad for such a large cathedral that gathers all of God’s people. It’s really sad, it’s really too bad. We hope that with God’s help, we can immediately find a solution,” said Audrey Koffi, Accountant.

The main structure of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is still standing after the fire was quenched by firemen in good time.