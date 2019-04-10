RwandAir to launch direct flights to DRC's Kinshasa

Rwanda
Rwanda’s national airline will this month launch direct flights to the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo.
The development is significant as the two countries make efforts to harmonise bilateral and trade relations, that have in the past been derailed by conflict and suspicion.
RwandAir said it will operate three weekly direct flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from its Kigali hub to N’Djili International Airport, DR Congo’s largest airport.
“This new route will support our growth and increase our footprint in Africa. We also believe the addition of Kinshasa will boost business and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries” said Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir chief executive officer.
Kinshasa will be the 23rd route in Africa, and 27th in the world for the airline.
At the recently concluded Africa CEO summit held in Rwanda, DRC’s president Felix Tshisekedi pledged to cooperate with his neighbours, for the benefit of all Africans.
Rwanda currently has frosty relations with its neighbours Burundi and Uganda.
