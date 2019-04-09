Welcome to Africanews

Rwanda genocide: 25 years later [The Morning Call]

Rwanda is commemorating the 25th anniversary since the start of the devastating 1994 genocide.

The country has from April 7 been in a state of mourning for 100 days in honour of the 800,000 lives that were lost in the sad and horrific events.

President Paul Kagame led the country in this commemoration on Sunday.

As part of the memorial, about 2,000 people marched together on a walk of remembrance from parliament buildings to the Amahoro National Stadium, which was used by United Nations officials to try to protect the minority Tutsi tribe during the killings.

In his speech, the president said Rwanda had become a family once again that the resilience and bravery of the genocide survivors represented the “Rwandan character in its purest form”.

He also took the opportunity to caution other nations of trying to interfere with the country’s affairs.

