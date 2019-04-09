Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt uncovers the remains of a powerful ancient priest

Egypt uncovers the remains of a powerful ancient priest

Egypt

Archeologists on Sunday streamed live the discovery of a 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful ancient Egyptian high priest at Al-Ghorifa, a remote site about 165 miles south of the capital, Cairo.

Inside the Priest’s stone sarcophagus covered in gold banding was a very well preserved mummy.

Within the inner chambers of the burial site experts also discovered two other mummies.

Archeologists recently uncovered a network of ancient tunnels and tombs containing 40 mummies "believed to be part of the noble elite."

One seeming to be a female inside a “Family Tomb” and the other is believed to be a singer in the temple of Thoth, an ancient Egyptian god.

Archeologists recently uncovered a network of ancient tunnels and tombs containing 40 mummies “believed to be part of the noble elite.”

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..