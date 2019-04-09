Egypt uncovers the remains of a powerful ancient priest

Archeologists on Sunday streamed live the discovery of a 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful ancient Egyptian high priest at Al-Ghorifa, a remote site about 165 miles south of the capital, Cairo.

Inside the Priest’s stone sarcophagus covered in gold banding was a very well preserved mummy.

Within the inner chambers of the burial site experts also discovered two other mummies.

Archeologists recently uncovered a network of ancient tunnels and tombs containing 40 mummies "believed to be part of the noble elite."

One seeming to be a female inside a “Family Tomb” and the other is believed to be a singer in the temple of Thoth, an ancient Egyptian god.

Archeologists recently uncovered a network of ancient tunnels and tombs containing 40 mummies “believed to be part of the noble elite.”