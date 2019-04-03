Welcome to Africanews

Exclusive with Congolese nobel laureate winner Dr Denis Mukwege

Featured as a guest at the recent “Stand, speak and rise up” forum in Luxembourg, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Denis Mukwege from Democratic Republic of Congo answered Hannane Ferdjani’s questions on violence and rape as a weapon of war.

The forum is a platform that brings together actors involved in the field, working to find solutions and survivors of sexual violence.

For the Congolese doctor, the road to ending impunity is still a very long one.

