Cholera vaccine doses arrive in Beira, Mozambique

Thousands of vaccine doses have arrived in the Mozambican port city of Beira, in an attempt to limit the spread of cholera.

With this delivery of 900.000 doses, health authorities, accompanied by international organizations, will carry out a massive vaccination campaign throughout the areas most affected by the tropical storm, according to Jean Benoit Nanhes, UNICEF Emergency Response Team leader.

“We have 900,000 doses of vaccine on this plane, which should cover exactly the same number of people. So it is more than the city of Beira itself. The city of Beira, with a population of 500,000, and the most affected districts.”

We have 900,000 doses of vaccine on this plane, which should cover exactly the same number of people. So it is more than the city of Beira itself. The city of Beira, with a population of 500,000, and the most affected districts.

Humanitarian teams are mobilized ahead of campaigns to raise awareness of symptoms and prevention methods of cholera.

Cholera cases in Mozambique caused by cyclone Idai rose to 1400 on Tuesday according to official figures.

Authorities announced a second death from cholera which causes acute diarrhea and is spread by contaminated food and water