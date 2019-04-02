Welcome to Africanews

No consensus in Benin between majority, opposition

Benin

In Benin, the majority and the opposition fell out without reaching consensus again on Monday, the BBC reports.

The majority reiterated its rejection of freezing new electoral laws as proposed by the opposition.

The laws could lead to parliamentary elections without opposition.

Following failed negotiations in the national assembly, head of state, Patrice Talon is said to have met president of the institutions of the republic on Monday.

The meeting was to find a solution to the stalemate in the process of organizing the legislative on April 28.

