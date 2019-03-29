Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Brazilian drug trafficker, 3 others nabbed in Burundi

Brazilian drug trafficker, 3 others nabbed in Burundi
with FRANCINE SINARINZI

Burundi

Burundi is still a hub for international drug trafficking, particularly heroin. The police on March 20, seized three kilos of narcotics worth 360,000 euros.

The drug was being transported by a South American trafficker, who was arrested at an airport in Bujumbura, the capital of Burundi.

“ He was from Brazil and was arrested at Bujumbura International Airport. Also with him, two Burundian accomplices, contact persons were arrested, at this very place. Just as they were about to greet him and drive him to the hotel to continue his drug trade “, Spokesperson for the Burundian police, Pierre Nkurikiye said.

Also with him, two Burundian accomplices, contact persons were arrested, at this very place.

In addition to these three men, a fourth, a Latvian man was also arrested.

According to the Burundian police, he was responsible for transporting three kilos of cocaine to the European market via Greece.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..