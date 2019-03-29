Anti- CFA Activist, Kemi Seba reacts amid Ivory Coast deportation

Activist Kemi Seba reacts to his expulsion from Ivory Coast earlier this week.

At a press conference, the pan-Africanist criticized Ivorian authorities, and his home country, Benin, accusing them of violating his fundamental rights.

Despite the aversion of several governments in West Africa, Kemi Seba says he is determined to continue his fight against the CFA franc, a currency common to 14 African countries and guaranteed by France.

There is a way forward and that is why we are fighting this fight, it is a way to reclaim our wealth.

“ There is a way forward and that is why we are fighting this fight, it is a way to reclaim our wealth, reclaim our resources, to fight against bad governance because there can be no healthy monetary system if there is no clean-up at the level of our elites, if there is no substantive work done to ensure that corruption disappears and that our resources as such are reclaimed. If there is no such work, dropping the CFA Franc would be pointless “, Seba said.

Kemi Seba gained fame for his pan-Africanism including his fight against France’s supposed control over the economies of some African countries.

Already, the activist has been expelled from Senegal and Togo since focusing on the fight against the use of the CFA franc.

AFP