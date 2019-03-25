Kenya: Thousands facing hunger [The Morning Call]

Kenyan authorities are downplaying an ongoing famine in the Baringo and Turkana counties that has so far killed about 11 people.

These hunger-related death reports were given by locals and even by some local government officials who risk facing sanctions for providing this information.

“It’s all fake news and nobody has died”, according to the Deputy President William Ruto who has dismissed media reports of the ongoing famine. He has accused “detractors” of diverting the government’s attention saying the country is not facing a food crisis but a challenge in food distribution.

The government’s denial on the current famine situation has sparked outrage among Kenyans who have taken to twitter to express their anger under the hashtag #WeCannotIgnore.