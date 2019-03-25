Cyclone Idai: UN to send more help to Mozambique

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated Sunday that it will send relief assistance to Mozambique, as the country recovers from the destruction left by Cyclone Idai.

More than a week after the disaster, Mozambique is in a state of emergency. The logistical challenge here is immense due to the difficult access to the areas affected by the cyclone.

The UN Agency is running air, land and water operations in an effort to access affected areas and prevent the spread of diseases.

The victims need our help. We now have a large number of people working in the country and more are about to arrive.

Sebastian Rhodes Stampa is deputy head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“ We are doing everything we can right now to help the government. The victims need our help. We now have a large number of people working in the country and more are about to arrive. We fly helicopters, we do road, and maritime operations to reach the people we need to reach “, he said.

On Friday, the World Food Programme said the humanitarian disaster which was unfolding in Mozambique was comparable to that of Yemen and Syria, both of which are experiencing civil wars.

AFP