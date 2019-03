Shortage of water, food and medicines at a camp near the city of Beira for people rescued from heavy floods in Mozambique.

Residents are worried about their future. But as aid agencies continue to supply food, water and shelter to survivors, many are still on the edge.

“ I could escape, but my nephew didn’t because he was not able to walk. He was sick and now I don’t know where he is “, a resident said.

What is missing now are the tests for malaria. We don't have these tests to make a proper diagnosis.

The government has set up a camp at Guara Guara, some 30 miles west of Beira to treat survivors. Helpers have deep concerns.

“ What is missing now are the tests for malaria. We don’t have these tests to make a proper diagnosis ‘’, said pharmacy technician, Augusto Jose, who had come from Beira to help

Cyclone Idai has pummeled the port city of Beira, leaving nothing behind. Many residents of Guara Guara are concerned for their future or the health of their children.

The storm has killed 242 people in Mozambique and 259 in Zimbabwe. 56 people have died in Malawi in heavy rains by the onset of Idai.

Reuters