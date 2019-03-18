Malawi floods: thousands seek help as fear grows over more heavy rains

Thousands of women and children in Malawi are stranded in the southern part of the country.

They are seeking humanitarian assistance following severe flooding and heavy rains last week.

“I only managed to rescue my children while all of my property was inundated by the water. I also lost goats and all of my kitchen utensils. This is when officials referred me to this place”, said flood survivor, Memory Kanguwo.

We particularly ask the government to provide us with tents. We also need kitchen utensils and also agricultural inputs because the floods have landed us in big trouble.

Other survivor asked the government for basic necessities.

“We particularly ask the government to provide us with tents. We also need kitchen utensils and also agricultural inputs because the floods have landed us in big trouble”, said Light Chagwadala.

The Malawi floods have devastated Chikwawa, destroying homes and infrastructure.

Since last week, life has become unbearable for thousands of these women whose garden and homes have been washed by floods.

Reports say, agriculture in most parts of the flooded areas has been badly hit with some 42,000 hectares of farmlands destroyed.

Roads and bridges have also been destroyed, and many of the locals have been cut off from the nearest commercial city.

Meanwhile, there are fears of further floods as the Department of Meteorology and Climate Change warns of more heavy downpours that could trigger flash floods in flood prone districts.

These areas include Nsanje, Phalombe, Mangochi, Salima and Karonga, among others.

