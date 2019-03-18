Australian Police search homes linked to NZ shootings

Australian police said Monday they had executed two search warrants in towns on the New South Wales mid-north coast related to the investigation into Friday’s mass shootings in New Zealand.

They said ‘‘the primary aim of the activity is to obtain material that may assist New Zealand police in their ongoing investigation’‘, the Australian Federal Police and New South Wales Police said in a joint statement.

New Zealand authorities re-assured residents that no information suggesting a threat was detected during the security process.

Meanwhile, citizens were nervous to get back to work in Christchurch’s central business district with increased security presence on Monday.

A gunman killed 50 people in two mosques in Christchurch on Friday with dozens wounded.

On Monday, Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern confirmed that her cabinet had back tightening gun laws after the attack.

