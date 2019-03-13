Welcome to Africanews

Macron visits French troops in Djibouti

French president Emmanuel Macron met with troops stationed in Djibouti as he concluded his visit to the Horn of Africa.

France, the US and China all have military bases in the former French colony located strategically on the northwestern edge of the Indian Ocean.

