Grieving families weep for relatives at Ethiopia crash site

It was an emotional and heart-wrenching scene on Wednesday at the crash site of the Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Family members mourned at the site of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, paying tribute to those who died.

Relatives placed portraits and laid floral tributes at the site where Flight ET 302 crashed on Sunday March 10.

The flight crashed just minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, killed 157 people.

Bishoftu residents and Ethiopian Airlines staff joined mourning relatives paying their respects.

The plane’s passengers and crew came from at least 35 different nations, and included nearly two dozen United Nations staff.

Reuters