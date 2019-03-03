New, inclusive gov't formed in C.A.R

A new and inclusive government has been formed in the Central African Republic.

The new regime was announced on Sunday with no changes to holders of some ministries, a month after a peace deal was signed between authorities and armed groups.

The Defense, Finance, Justice, Foreign Affairs, Communication, Interior and the Economic Ministries remained unchanged.

Maxime Mokom, leader of the armed anti-balaka group has become Minister for Disarmament, De-mobilization, Re-integration and Repatriation. Souleymane Daouda, Spokesperson for the armed group, Unity for Peace in the Central African Republic is now Minister for Livestock.

Hamza Guismala, right-hand man of Noureddine Adam, leader of the armed group, Popular Front for the Renaissance of the country, is now in charge of the Development of Energy and Hydraulic Resources Ministry.

The Patriotic Movement for the Central African Republic has one of its important members, Adama Chaibou, as Minister for Modernization.

Bertin Béa, Secretary General of Kwa Na Kwa, party of former president François Bozizé, exiled in Uganda, has been appointed Minister for Public Service.

On February 6, an agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations in Khartoum, Sudan. The formation of this new government comes after the appointment of Firmin Ngrebada as Prime Minister.

The Central African Republic is struggling to recover from the conflict it has been entangled since 2013.

So far eight agreements have been signed by warring parties to try to bring the country out of the chaos.

AFP