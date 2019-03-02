Trump-Kim summit breaks down [International Edition]

International edition
A premature end to the negotiations between US president Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un. The two leaders have failed to agree on any steps toward nuclear disarmament or measures to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Meanwhile, is the United Kingdom considering delaying it departure from the European Union? British MPS have agreed to give Prime Minister Theresa May more time to work on her EU withdrawal deal.
Also, the Vatican is awaiting the appeal process of disgraced Cardinal George Pell to end before considering action against him after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two altar boys.
Stay with us as these are some of the stories we have in store retracing the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.
Go to video
US removes Eritrea from Counterterror Non-Cooperation List
11:50
Theresa May bows to pressure [International Edition]
Go to video
UK Prime Minister Theresa May resigns, to leave office on June 7
03:50
[SciTech] Huawei users worried over Google ban
11:00
Theresa May urged to quit over Brexit [International Edition]
10:51
Sri Lanka: Authorities probe deadly attacks [International Edition)