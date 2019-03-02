Trump-Kim summit breaks down [International Edition]

A premature end to the negotiations between US president Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un. The two leaders have failed to agree on any steps toward nuclear disarmament or measures to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, is the United Kingdom considering delaying it departure from the European Union? British MPS have agreed to give Prime Minister Theresa May more time to work on her EU withdrawal deal.

Also, the Vatican is awaiting the appeal process of disgraced Cardinal George Pell to end before considering action against him after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two altar boys.

presented by Elayne Wangalwa.