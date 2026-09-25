Common and Public Enemy honoured at Black Music Action Coalition Awards

The Black Music Action Coalition honored rap artists Common and Public Enemy at their 6th annual BMAC Gala Thursday.

Common was awarded BMAC's Harry Belafonte Change Agent Award. The legendary rapper has spent most of his nearly 40 year career as a "conscious rapper", using his music as part of his advocacy for the black community. He says music today might have changed, but artists are still finding creative ways to put those messages in their music and finding success.

"It may not be labeled conscious, but they got something to say. Some of them are very artsy, but it's still being said," Common said.

"Great things are being said. Earl Sweatshirt is somebody I really dig that says something. But I want us to think about the fact that one of the biggest artists has consciousness to him, Kendrick Lamar."

Public Enemy was awarded the BMAC Social Impact Award. Founding Member Chuck D says there can never be another Public Enemy, but artists can still "Fight the Power" in their own way by staying true to the art.

"What artists could do today is number one, understand who they're talking to, what they're doing it for, what art is, the history of art, and the future of art by just staying committed and having their ears and their minds open," Chuck D said.

"Even when you're down to making and writing a song. Can somebody have a conversation about your song? Or are you just going through the motions? Art is short for artificial, but at the same time it could be everything you needed to be to go around the world in your ticket to ride."

Patti LaBelle was also awarded the BMAC Icon Award for her legendary R&B career.