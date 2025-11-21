Afro-Brazilians in Rio celebrate their history and culture on Black Consciousness Day

There was dancing and celebration in the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday as people came out to celebrate Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday recognising Afro-Brazilian history, resistance and contributions to the country.

“We are raised in the favela, we speak straight truth," says actor Marcelo Valentim. "They wanted me dead, I’m alive. They wanted me poor, I’m rich.”

The Tia Ciata procession is named after the Black cultural leader whose home in early 20th century Rio became a hub for musicians shaping what would become the soundtrack of Brazil: samba.

Her influence bridged Afro-Brazilian religion and culture and cemented her as a foundational figure in Rio’s cultural identity.

Gracy Mary Moreira is Tia Ciata's great-granddaughter:

“November 20 represents a day of reflection, a day of resistance, of speaking about our culture, of exchanging knowledge. So this is a day when we celebrate our culture”

The date honours the death of Zumbi dos Palmares, a leader of resistance against the enslavement of Africans by Portuguese colonisers and a symbol of African freedom in Brazil.