Curfews, EVs and ethanol: How African countries are trying to save fuel

From diluting petrol to imposing limits on purchases, African countries are resorting to extreme measures to live with fuel shortages and higher prices caused by the Gulf crisis.

In Zimbabwe, authorities are looking at increasing the amount of etahnol added to petrol, as well as cutting taxes on fuel.

Despite being an oil producer, South Sudan is dependent on imports of refined petroleum products. To reduce diesel consumption, the country's electricity distributor has begun rationing supply. The capital Juba has since seen daily power cuts.

Neighboring Ethiopia has opted for a more sustainable solution, encouraging a shift to electric vehicles. Even before the war on Iran, Ethiopia's pivot to EVs was firmly taking shape. The country banned imports of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in 2023 and waived import duties on electric cars.

Fuel companies have been urged to prioritize security agencies, major government projects and manufacturing operations.

In Mauritius, the government has said it was contacting alternative suppliers after a shipment of oil anticipated to arrive in the country failed to land.

Egypt has ordered shops, restaurants and shopping malls to close from 9:00 pm from Saturday, hoping to curb energy bills that have more than doubled because of the Iran war.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the curfew and said it would last for a month initially.

"Shops, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes will all close at 9:00 pm on weekdays," he said, adding that on Thursdays and Fridays at the weekend they will be allowed to stay open until 10:00 pm.

The premier said that before the war, Egypt's monthly energy bill was $560 million. Today, for the same quantity, he said Egypt is paying $1.650 billion.