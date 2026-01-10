Morocco, Senegal roar to AFCON semis [Football Now]

Brahim Díaz scored again and host Morocco joined Senegal in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Cameroon on Friday.

Díaz extended his Moroccan record by scoring in a fifth straight game at the tournament when he ushered in with his groin Ayoub El Kaabi’s header from a corner in the 27th minute. Díaz ran to the corner and shrugged as if to say he didn’t know how he scored again.

Ismael Saibari sealed the win in the 74th with a low shot inside the far post after a corner, just minutes after Cameroon substitute Georges-Kévin Nkoudou went close at the other end.

That proved to be five-time champion Cameroon’s only real chance as the Indomitable Lions succumbed to the Atlas Lions for the first time in five meetings at an Africa Cup.

Morocco next plays Nigeria or Algeria on Wednesday.

Teranga Lions also progress

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike was enough for Senegal to beat 10-man Mali 1-0 in the first quarterfinal.

Ndiaye poked the ball home from close range in the 27th minute after Mali 'keeper Djigui Diarra let Krépin Diatta’s cross slip through his fingers to land at Ndiaye’s feet.

The winter rain which has soaked the tournament started to fall early at Grand Stade de Tanger and it would not have helped Diarra’s grip on the ball.

Mali captain Yves Bissouma was already booked for a foul on Sadio Mané as his team made a courageous start, and the Eagles’ hopes took a major blow when he was shown a second yellow card before the break for a foul on Idrissa Gueye.

The 2021 champion stays in Tangier where it awaits the winner between Ivory Coast and Egypt in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Today

Algeria vs. Nigeria

Egypt vs. Ivory Coast