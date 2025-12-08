17 migrants drown in Crete sea crossing

At least 17 migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in an inflatable boat died when it capsized south of the island of Crete, Greek authorities say.

The half-sunken dinghy was located on Saturday 36 nautical miles off the coast of Ierapetra by a passing Turkish merchant vessel, authorities said.

A ship and a plane from European border agency Frontex, a Greek Coast Guard helicopter and three merchant vessels took part in the search operation.

Two Egyptian men were rescued alive by the coast guard. They were taken to hospital with symptoms of hypothermia, starvation and dehydration.

Greece is a major entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and fatal accidents are a common occurrence.

The short but perilous journey from Turkey’s coast to nearby Greek islands used to be a major route until increased patrols and alleged pushbacks reduced crossing attempts.

In recent months, arrivals from Libya to Crete have surged.

Authorities have not yet determined where the boat came from.