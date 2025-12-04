DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal faces skepticism as violence persists in Goma

As political leaders in Washington hailed a “historic” peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on Thursday, residents of Goma—at the heart of the conflict—said they were still waiting for signs of real change on the ground.

The deal, formally endorsed by both presidents months after being initialed by their foreign ministers, is intended to chart a path toward ending years of violence in eastern DR Congo. But in Goma, far removed from the diplomatic celebrations, people say their reality remains unchanged.

“If their meeting will bring us peace, that’s a good thing,” said Goma resident Djemba Utsu, weary from years of conflict. “We have been at war for a long time and the population continues to suffer.”

Another resident, Shishalo Mahemo, expressed deep skepticism. “They say they are in a peace process, and then we learn that the war starts again,” she said. “It hurts us and we are very worried.”

Their fears are not unfounded. Even as the peace deal was being finalized in Washington, fighting intensified between Congolese forces and AFC-M23 rebels. Local sources reported new clashes in Kamanyola and Katogota in South Kivu earlier this week, with a fresh surge in violence confirmed on Thursday morning.

Political analyst Omar Grâce warned that while the agreement is symbolically important, its implementation remains uncertain. “Politically, this agreement is historic,” he said. “However, there is cause for concern regarding its implementation. The mechanism will not depend solely on the written text. There are greater dangers linked to shifting from armed conflict to unfair economic exploitation.”

On the frontline, both sides accuse each other of violating the cease-fire. The Congolese army says rebels reignited hostilities, while AFC-M23 counters that government forces bombed their positions. The exchange of accusations masks the human cost: local civil society groups report at least 20 civilians killed in recent days, including women and children.

As international diplomats celebrate progress abroad, the people of Goma say they want more than signatures—they want the guns to fall silent.

From Goma, Malaika Élysée for Africanews.