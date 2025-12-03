UN sounds alarm as violence in northern Mozambique forces over 100,000 to flee

The UN Refugee Agency is expressing grave concern as escalating attacks in northern Mozambique force tens of thousands from their homes. In just the past week, more than 100,000 people have fled, with the violence now spreading into districts that were previously considered safe.

Xavier Creach of UNHCR described the humanitarian situation as dire. “It’s the fourth massive influx that northern Mozambique has faced in recent months, and resources are now really missing. People need food, shelter, water, and support, and they arrive traumatized. Mental health care is absolutely a requirement, but the capacity is not there,” he said. Creach added that host communities are overwhelmed, with displaced families living in overcrowded classrooms and shelters. He also highlighted the ongoing threat of sexual violence against women, emphasizing the urgent need for international solidarity to provide life-saving assistance.

The conflict, which began in Cabo Delgado in 2017, has already displaced more than 1.3 million people. But in 2025, attacks are spreading into Nampula and Niassa provinces, putting communities that had previously hosted displaced families at risk. Humanitarian agencies are calling for urgent support to meet the growing needs and prevent further suffering as the crisis continues to escalate.