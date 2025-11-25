Welcome to Africanews

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye sent off for slapping teammate

Idrissa Gueye, third from right, Everton player, receives a red card during the English Premier League match against Manchester United on 24 November 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Dave Thompson/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

United Kingdom

Everton's Senegalese midfielder, Idrissa Gueye, was sent off for slapping his teammate Michael Keane during the first half of a Premier League match against Manchester United on Monday.

Gueye and Keane were arguing after the midfielder lost possession, allowing Manchester United 's Bruno Fernandes to shoot in the 13th minute, with the score at 0-0 at Old Trafford.

The teammates came face to face when Keane pushed Gueye, who reacted by slapping the defender in the face with his left hand. Referee Tony Harrington then showed Gueye a red card.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and winger Iliman Ndiaye intervened to clear Gueye.

The Premier League match center posted on X: "The referee's decision to show Gueye a red card for violent conduct has been reviewed and confirmed by VAR, with the action deemed a clear blow to Keane's face."

In that play, Gueye had won the ball back in the Everton penalty area and passed it into space, probably thinking Keane would move towards him. Keane didn't, and the Manchester United captain intervened and fired the ball wide.

Despite a player being sent off, Everton won the match 1-0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in the 29th minute.

Idrissa Gueye apologized after the match. "First of all, I want to apologize to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction," the Senegalese player said on his Instagram account.

"I also apologize to my teammates, the staff, the fans, and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values ​​I stand for," the Senegalese player continued in his message. "Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behavior. I will make sure this never happens again."

