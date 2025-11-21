Welcome to Africanews

Snowfall revives the Atlas Mountains, bringing hope to residents and farmers

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

The Atlas Mountains have transformed into a breathtaking winter landscape after recent heavy snowfall blanketed the peaks in a layer of fresh, pure white.

The snowfall has revived the region’s iconic seasonal charm and brought a sense of relief to local residents who depend on winter precipitation for their livelihoods.

For farmers and herders, the snow represents more than natural beauty, it provides vital water reserves, renewed optimism, and an encouraging outlook for the upcoming agricultural season.

One resident expressed hope for the months ahead: “We hope for the best, God willing. May it be a fruitful year, may the crops grow well, and may everything go smoothly. We ask God to make it a happy and blessed year.”

The abundant snowfall is widely seen as a positive indicator of a promising rainy season, with the potential to replenish dams, restore groundwater, boost economic activity, and energize winter tourism across the Atlas region.

