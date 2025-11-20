France reconnects with Africa as Macron visits Mauritius

French President Emmanuel Macron has kicked off a five-day tour of Africa, beginning in Mauritius — his first visit to the island nation since François Mitterrand’s trip in 1993.

Macron’s mission is clear: to rebuild and renew France’s partnerships with African nations at a time when its traditional influence on the continent is waning.

In Mauritius — a small but wealthy island economy in the Indian Ocean — Macron is expected to deepen ties with a long-time Francophone partner. Talks will focus on cooperation in areas like energy transition, maritime security, and regional challenges tied to nearby territories such as Madagascar.

Mauritius, once a sugar-cane colony, has transformed into a dynamic financial and tourist hub. French companies have long been involved there, and Macron hopes to leverage that history into a more modern, reciprocal partnership — aimed at benefiting both Mauritius and France

From Mauritius, Macron will travel on to South Africa for the G20 summit, before visiting Gabon and Angola — a trip that underscores Paris’s ambition to re-engage with Africa through diplomacy, business, and shared strategic goals