Trump Administration launches “FIFA Pass” to fast-track World Cup travelers

The Trump administration has announced a new fast-track system to help international fans enter the United States for next year’s World Cup.

The initiative, called “FIFA Pass,” will allow travelers who have purchased official FIFA match tickets to receive expedited visa interview appointments, aiming to ease entry for millions of expected visitors while maintaining the administration’s tough stance on immigration.

President Donald Trump praised the effort, noting that agencies have worked extensively to shorten global visa wait times. “Secretary Rubio's team at the State Department has worked tirelessly with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily,” Trump said. He added that while visa processing previously could take up to a year, more than 80% of the world now sees wait times of 60 days or less, urging fans to apply early.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the initiative, estimating the tournament will draw between 6 and 7 million ticketed attendees and up to 10 million visitors to North America. He said the FIFA Pass will ensure legitimate fans can travel “in the best conditions.”

Next year’s World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 104 matches hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.