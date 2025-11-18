Tanzanian president appoints daughter and son-in-law to cabinet

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed her daughter and son-in-law to key government positions.

In a televised address on Monday, November 1,7 from Chamwino State House in Dodoma, Samia announced 27 ministers and 29 deputy ministers. Her daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, will serve as Deputy Minister of Education, while her husband, Mohamed Mchengerwa, takes over as Minister of Health. Seven senior officials from the previous cabinet were replaced in the reshuffle.

Wanu, 43, represents Makunduchi Constituency in Zanzibar, and Mchengerwa, 46, is the lawmaker for Rufiji Constituency in the Pwani Region.

The cabinet also includes Ridhwani Kikwete, son of former President Jakaya Kikwete, as Minister of Public Service Management and Good Governance. The 46-year-old lawmaker represents Chalinze Constituency in Pwani.

Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar succeeds Mwigulu Nchemba, who became Prime Minister last week. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo remains Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. The new cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Samia’s appointments mirror a trend in some African nations where leaders place relatives or allies in government roles. In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has multiple family members in prominent posts, including First Lady Janet Museveni as Education Minister, and their son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba heading the defence forces.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame recently denied grooming his daughter, Ange Ingabire Kagame, for political office, stressing she has no special entitlement. His sons serve in the Rwanda Defence Forces.