DR Congo extends ban on mineral trade in war-hit east by six months

The Democratic Republic of Congo has extended a ban on the trading of minerals from 38 artisanal mining sites in the conflict-hit North and South Kivu provinces.

Officials say it is being kept in place because of evidence that proceeds from the illegal supply from mines is being used to fund armed groups in the region.

The mines ministry says the six-month extension also adds compliance pressure on global supply chains for tin, tantalum, and tungsten.

All of these metals are key materials used in the electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries.

The decision prolongs restrictions first imposed in February and increases pressure on international buyers to ensure their supply chains are free from conflict financing.

Eastern Congo’s mineral-rich territories remain contested by militia groups, including the M23 rebels who have expanded their control over strategic areas in recent months.