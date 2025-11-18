DR Congo extends ban on mineral trade in war-hit east by six months

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has extended a ban on the trading of minerals from 38 artisanal mining sites in the conflict-hit North and South Kivu provinces.
Officials say it is being kept in place because of evidence that proceeds from the illegal supply from mines is being used to fund armed groups in the region.
The mines ministry says the six-month extension also adds compliance pressure on global supply chains for tin, tantalum, and tungsten.
All of these metals are key materials used in the electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries.
The decision prolongs restrictions first imposed in February and increases pressure on international buyers to ensure their supply chains are free from conflict financing.
Eastern Congo’s mineral-rich territories remain contested by militia groups, including the M23 rebels who have expanded their control over strategic areas in recent months.
00:55
Senegal's president orders formation of National Gold Trading Centre
Go to video
Battling Galamsey: Community efforts against illegal mining in Ghana
01:45
WFP highlights severe hunger Crisis in Eastern Democratic Republic
02:25
AFC/M23 rebellion sets up a parallel justice system in North Kivu
01:32
Trump, Xi meet in person as US and China move to ease trade tensions
00:52
Mali revokes over 90 mining permits amid crackdown on non-compliance