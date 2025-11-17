WFP decries atrocities in Sudan’s El-Fasher amid humanitarian crisis

The deputy executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) expressed outrage over the "terrible atrocities" that recently took place in the city of el-Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region.

"It should have been prevented. And we now really need to step up efforts to prevent these catastrophes from happening elsewhere," Carl Skau said.

Speaking from Addis Ababa, Skau said there "are needs across the country and the international community needs to step up."

Last month, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. They rampaged through the Saudi Hospital in the city, killing more than 450 people, according to the World Health Organization.

RSF fighters went house to house, killing civilians and committing sexual assaults, aid workers and displaced residents say.

The military and the RSF, who were former allies, went to war in 202,3 and both sides in the conflict have been accused of atrocities.

WHO says the fighting has killed at least 40,000 people, and the United Nations says another 12 million have been displaced.

Aid groups say the true death toll could be many times higher.

WFP said on Friday that it is scaling up its assistance to help the thousands fleeing El-Fasher city and seeking safety at various locations.

"Hungry people are not only dying of hunger, but they also die of related diseases that spring also out of lack of water and sanitation," Skau said. "We need a comprehensive response to this massive crisis."