Ongoing violence displaces thousands in Sudan after the fall of El Fasher

Intense violence continues to tear apart Sudan after the fall of El Fasher, with new images from the city revealing the extent of its destruction, and the United Nations warning about the increasing number of displaced people in the country.

Saudi Arabian state-owned TV channel Al Arabiya aired footage from this weekend of the damage in el-Fasher.

The video shows the walls of buildings and a mosque inside a military medical facility bearing traces of heavy gunfire, while red tape indicates the presence of landmines.

The medical military facility was near the 6th army division where the main battle between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) took place before the fall of El Fasher.

Al-Arabiya reported that the RSF had accused the Sudanese army of using the facility as a military base during the war in El Fasher.

Thousands of people displaced

The seize of El Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces and violence in the Kordofan region have forced thousands of people out of their homes in recent days.

Intense fighting in central Sudan has displaced some 2,000 people over the weekend, the United Nations migration agency said on Monday.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the displaced fled from several towns and villages in the area of Bara in North Kordofan province between Friday and Sunday.

Along with Darfur, Kordofan has recently become the epicentre of the war between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary RSF.

Aid groups and UN officials say the RSF capture of El Fasher has left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands to flee to overcrowded camps to escape reported atrocities by the paramilitary force.

IOM said nearly 92,000 people have left El Fasher and surrounding villages.